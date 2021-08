BOSTON (CBS) — Unhappy with his contract situation, Stephon Gilmore is currently on the physically unable to perform list. He may remain there for a while. Speaking before Thursday night’s preseason opener on NBC Sports Boston, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer speculated that Gilmore might not play much football at all before the regular season begins. Breer said that the holdout-but-not-a-holdout works to Gilmore’s advantage. “I could see him sitting out all of camp, and maybe going into the season without a lot of practice action or any game action at all. It’d be surprising at this point if he played in any...