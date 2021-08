Joe Root and Dawid Malan moved England from a dominant position over India into a near untouchable one before the latter fell to the last ball of the second afternoon at Headingley.Coming off the back of a dream opening day at the third LV= Insurance Test – dismissing the tourists for just 78 and finishing 120 without loss at stumps – England were sitting on a lead of 220 by tea.Root was in magical form with 80 not out in a total of 298 for three, with Malan feathering down leg-side to fall for 70 in his first Test innings...