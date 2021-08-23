Cancel
Business

Intel Foundry Services Drafted By US Department of Defense For Next-Gen Fab Needs

By Ryan Smith
anandtech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last couple of years, a great deal of concern has developed around the future of semiconductor manufacturing, both with respect to total capacity and where the next generation of fabs will be hosted. The current chip crunch has underscored that current fab capacity is too small for a world where there’s a silicon chip in practically everything, and meanwhile geopolitical matters have made nations increasingly worried about where today’s cutting-edge fabs are located – mostly in Taiwan and South Korea. Consequently, we’ve seen governments kick-start initiatives to woo fab companies or otherwise incentivize the domestic construction of next-generation fabs, including the United States Department of Defense, whom today is awarding Intel an agreement to provide commercial foundry services for the DoD.

www.anandtech.com

Comments / 0

State
Arizona State
