England have established a first-innings lead of 345 by the end of day two. Even writing it out requires a break between words to double-check.The oddity and audacity that this side hold such a dominant position so early against that India. A score of 423 for eight feels just as odd, as does the fact that, for the first time since Dunedin in 2013, all of England’s top four made it past fifty. And that included one from Steven Finn at No 3 as nightwatchman.But the comfort of familiarity is not hard to find. It is there sat at No...