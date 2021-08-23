Jamestown man charged with 2nd-degree assault after stabbing

A Jamestown man is facing 2nd-degree assault after a stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute on Sunday. State Police in Jamestown say an investigation into an argument at a residence in Kiantone led to the arrest of 37-year-old Joseph Piazza. Piazza allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife and then fled the scene. He was located at a nearby residence. Piazza was transported to SP Jamestown for processing before being sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.