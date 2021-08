A constant in today’s workplace is change, and a company’s ability to adapt to these changes is critical for success. Schiavello’s Climate system was designed with this idea of complete workspace malleability in mind, enabling organizations, teams and individuals to shape and personalize their work environment to meet their own specific requirements. It’s then just as easy for them to make adjustments for new situations as they arise. Climate allows you to easily form and reform workspaces by quickly adding, removing or changing elements and altering layouts. In a manner of speaking, Climate was built for change.