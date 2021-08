Cartier kicked off the launch of its Clash [Un]limited capsule collection last night in West Hollywood with a glitzy rooftop dinner and private viewing of the Clash [Un]limited Exhibition. The creative project was made collaboration with singer-songwriter Finneas, who provided the musical entertainment for the evening. “Clash represents the opportunity to redefine and rediscover what it is about art that moves me the most,” Finneas said of his performance. “In crafting this piece, my intention was to create something that flowed seamlessly between the different sonic landscapes that have inspired me most throughout my life. The power of a delicate piano, the aggression of an overdrive guitar and the pulsing heartbeat of an electric leaning dance track.”