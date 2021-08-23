Don’t Be Fooled, Noom Is Just Another Diet
Noom isn’t supposed to be a diet. The app is a weight-loss program, yes, but it’s different: “designed by psychologists & scientifically proven to create real, sustainable results,” its marketing copy reads. If you’re sick of dieting, the ads say, Noom is for you. The personalized health-coaching company was founded in 2008 by two engineers, Saeju Jeong and Artem Petakov, and it took off when they released an app in 2016. It promises to teach sustainable health habits and mindful eating, and to improve your relationship with food and your body via an individualized program. For most users, the goal is weight loss.www.outsideonline.com
