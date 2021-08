A decision postponement for Brandon White might be the best-case scenario from the Kentucky coaching staff’s perspective. Originally expected to announce his college decision on Friday, Aug. 27, the three-star class of 2022 wide receiver from Archbishop Moeller High School (Cincinnati, OH) has elected to push that date back. There is no indication as to when that new decision date might come, but White said on Twitter that he wants “to be 100% locked in.”