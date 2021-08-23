Devils in the Details - 8/23/21: Defense ... A Strength? Edition

As the offseason heads into the quiet zone and we approach camp, now is the time to start sorting out what the final Devils roster might look like when they open the season. At forward in particular, there are a growing number of prospects who seem to be approaching the level where they can contribute in the NHL, but there is enough uncertainty around all of them that who could potentially make the roster out of camp is a tough question to answer. Only a few spots on the roster are up for grabs and the Devils have at least a half dozen realistic options to fill in those spots. Let’s run down the returning NHLers first and then look at who the team could tag to fill in the rest.