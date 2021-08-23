What Grayson Allen Needs To Do To Thrive With The Bucks

It goes without saying that Bobby Portis was a big piece of the Milwaukee Bucks‘ championship run last season. He instantly captured the hearts of fans in his first season in Milwaukee with his energy and grit provided off the bench. During the team’s championship run, fans around the world started to see Portis’ importance to the roster, and those fortunate enough to be in attendance at Fiserv Forum would chant his name whenever he would check into the game and erupt once more when he made a big energy play.