Here's Why Virgo And Libra's Opposite Personalities Make Them Amazing Friends

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think about Virgos, chances are you’d describe them as helpful, critical, and analytical. Think about Libras, however, and it’s probably a completely different story. Virgos and Libras differ in modality, element, and overall characteristics — so if you’re wondering about Virgo-Libra friendship compatibility, the answer is, well... a little complicated. I mean, think about it: Virgo is a mutable earth sign, while Libra is a cardinal air sign, so what could these two signs possibly have in common? The short answer is Virgos and Libras get along because of how they both strive to love and support the people they care about over everything else.

