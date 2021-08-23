Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Kauffman Center requires COVID-19 vaccine proof beginning Sept. 6

By Chris Oberholtz
KCTV 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Anyone who enters the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts to attend a public performance must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. This will go in effect on Sept. 6. Masks will also be required, regardless of vaccination status, while inside the building, except while eating or drinking in designated areas. This policy applies to all patrons, event staff and volunteers.

