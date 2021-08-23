The Bay Area residents fighting a mysterious startup taking over their quiet street

If you stand at exactly the right spot on Adeline Street, on Oakland’s northern border, you can see how CloudKitchens might have made a mistake. The building they purchased here, between 53rd and 54th streets, which used to be a furniture repair shop and has been vacant for years, is covered in murals and cartoons. Next door, Allied Fluid Products makes a variety of gaskets, hoses, tubing and pumps. A few quiet, mostly empty warehouses sit down the block. Even Adeline itself looks pretty wide right here, and a tiny triangle of blacktop at the corner, designed to stop traffic accidents, often serves as a parking lot for the equipment PG&E has been using to replace nearby gas lines for the past six months or so. But it doesn’t take much to see this isn’t all there is to the neighborhood. Lean far enough to see down a nearby side street, and the picture changes completely.