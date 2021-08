Hailey Bieber went bold with her latest date night outfit. On Tuesday evening, the supermodel was seen out in Beverly Hills with her husband, Justin Bieber, wearing a black-and-white puff-sleeved floral-print minidress by Alessandra Rich. She paired the look with black Gianvito Rossi high heels, as well as a green statement handbag by Bottega Veneta. Justin went the more colorful route for the occasion, rocking a patterned Hawaiian shirt over a sleeveless white undershirt, along with the same Omnis Studios mushroom-and-gummy bear charm necklace as featured on another date night out with Hailey a couple weeks ago. He also took a style nod from his wife and opted to accessorize with green-and-white Nike sneakers to cap off the look.