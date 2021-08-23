Monday morning weather forecast

Effective: 2021-08-26 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Sac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR WESTERN GREENE...EASTERN SAC...CALHOUN...EASTERN CRAWFORD AND NORTHERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 831 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of North Twin Lake to near Lake City to near Carroll, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockwell City, North Twin Lake, South Twin Lake, Manson and Jefferson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH