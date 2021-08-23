Cancel
Monday morning weather forecast

By Joanne Feldman
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatchy, dense fog is forming this morning. Overall, the next two days are the hottest and driest of the week. The chance of rain isn't zero today, but nothing more than a random storm or two should be breaking through late today.

Northampton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Heavy rain in forecast leads to flash flood watch

The Lehigh Valley region is included in a flash flood watch in effect Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, the National Weather Service said Thursday. “A slow-moving frontal boundary will move into a warm and very humid air mass by Friday afternoon,” the advisory states. “This will likely trigger multiple rounds of thunderstorms from Friday afternoon through much of Saturday.
Environmentfox26houston.com

Friday morning weather forecast

Rain will be more likely for the rest of the week, but it's unrelated to TS Ida. Extra moisture will be moving into the area and that will provide a wetter pattern into the weekend. Ida will likely make landfall in Louisiana by Sunday morning.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Wash, rinse, repeat hot and muggy weather pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday evening! This same hot and muggy weather pattern continues the rest of this week, this weekend, and the first couple days of next week. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s will feel like it’s over 100° outside once those dew points in the mid 70s are factored in. Sun and clouds the next several days with slim rain chances, just a few stray PM pop-up showers or storms.
Environmentweather.gov

NWS Forecast Office Glasgow, MT

Another round of storms, including some severe, will impact the area on Friday. Showers and storms will develop and move into the area by late morning, with severe storms possible by the afternoon and evening. The greatest risk of severe weather appears to be generally south of I-94, with some strong storms also possible elsewhere. Any storms that do develop will have the capability to produce locally heavy rains as well as hail and gusty winds.
Crawford County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Sac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Sac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR WESTERN GREENE...EASTERN SAC...CALHOUN...EASTERN CRAWFORD AND NORTHERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 831 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of North Twin Lake to near Lake City to near Carroll, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockwell City, North Twin Lake, South Twin Lake, Manson and Jefferson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentfox5atlanta.com

Friday morning weather forecast

Afternoon storms may pop up around metro Atlanta the next few days, along with typical August heat and humidity. Be prepared for storms next week as Tropical Storm Ida gets stronger by passing over the incredibly warm Gulf waters over the weekend.

