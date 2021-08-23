KC Chiefs: The three most important preseason developments
The K.C. Chiefs have two of their three preseason games in the books, and fans are starting to get a better feel for how this team is coming together. In Friday night’s 17-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals, several starting caliber players got extended playing time in the first half. As we look at how things went in that game, combined with what we saw in the preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers, we can start to get a better idea of how this team is looking with the regular season now only a couple weeks away.arrowheadaddict.com
