Chadwick Boseman honored by wife during Stand Up to Cancer telecast

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Boseman paid musical tribute to her late husband, actor Chadwick Boseman, during Saturday night’s Stand Up to Cancer telecast. Actor Anthony Anderson introduced the Black Panther star’s widow, saying, “Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years.”

