Bug in Razer Software Enables Admin Privileges in Windows 10
Gaining admin privileges in Windows 10 usually requires authentication to confirm that you are indeed an admin, usually in the form of a password. However, sometimes exploits bypass these measures and give users direct access to admin privileges. According to a story on Bleeping Computer, Razer has a bug in its software that lets you gain admin access to Windows 10 operating system in a few simple steps.www.tomshardware.com
