Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Bug in Razer Software Enables Admin Privileges in Windows 10

By Aleksandar Kostovic
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gaining admin privileges in Windows 10 usually requires authentication to confirm that you are indeed an admin, usually in the form of a password. However, sometimes exploits bypass these measures and give users direct access to admin privileges. According to a story on Bleeping Computer, Razer has a bug in its software that lets you gain admin access to Windows 10 operating system in a few simple steps.

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

839
Followers
5K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Powershell#Windows Os#Synapse Software#Bleeping Computer#Os#Razerinstaller Exe#Powershell#Nt Authority#Plug A Razer#Razer Synapse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Related
InternetGhacks Technology News

Google issues another security threat warning - fourth time in two months

Google Chrome has more than 2 billion users worldwide. This does make the browser a significant target of hackers and other cybercriminals, and unfortunately, the security features aren’t always enough to keep users safe. Just this weekend, the tech giant issued its fourth urgent update in two months. I feel that now might be the time to start looking at safer browsers.
Electronicsitechpost.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Card Download: How to Use Samsung to Get a Digital Copy of Your Vaccine Proof

Vaccinated people need to carry their vaccination cards every time they enter establishments, such as indoor event venues, restaurants, bars, and gyms that require them. But what if you've lost or damaged that important document you received after getting vaccinated? The sad fact is that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not keeping or storing a copy of that card. Because of this, public and private entities in the U.S. and around the world are assisting people on how to digitally store and present COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Remove Unwanted Pre-Installed Apps on Android Without Root

Every Android device comes with a number of pre-installed apps. These are apps that Google or your smartphone manufacturer wants you to use. You might find some of them essential, but what about the pre-installed apps that you never use?. These unwanted Android apps are called “bloatware” because most of...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Google Play Store stuffed with fake cryptomining apps

Cybersecurity researchers have once again helped Google evict malicious apps from the official Play Store that falsely advertised themselves as cryptomining services. Security firm Trend Micro flagged eight such Android apps, which asked users to pay for cloud mining operations that didn’t exist. “Upon analysis, we discovered that these malicious...
Cell Phonesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

The 'Joker' virus has returned to Android: empty your bank accounts without you noticing it and it is hidden in these apps on the Google Play Store

The Belgian Police warned about the return of the 'Joker' virus , which attacks Android devices and hides itself in various applications on the Google Play Store . This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.
Softwaregamingideology.com

Windows 10 warning: Don’t let anyone touch your PC until this critical bug is fixed

There’s another new Windows 10 warning to watch out for, and until it’s resolved, you may want to make sure no one gets near your PC. The latest threat is terrifyingly simple, where hackers can take full control of a computer simply by plugging in an accessory, such as a mouse, made by Razer. This hardware company is one of the most popular in the world, with its bold and brash peripherals that are particularly liked by the gaming community.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Hide Apps on Android

Everyone has apps they may not want other people to know they use. That’s why many Android home screen launchers allow you to hide apps. We’ll show you how to set it up so you can keep prying eyes away. A home screen launcher is the app you see when...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Razer makes a software move with Cortex instant games tournament platform

Razer is launching its Cortex Instant Games Tournaments to enable players to compete with each other in casual games. Razer has built a brand for gamers by creating cool hardware, but its latest move is taking it into software. It is providing a platform for players to play in tournaments on Android devices. Later on it will debut on the PC.
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Amazon moves to counter Microsoft’s new Windows 365 service

Amazon’s AWS cloud computing arm has made changes to its WorkSpaces virtualization service ahead of the launch of Windows 365. An update to the AWS service has introduced support for access via web browser, bringing it closer in line with Microsoft’s new offering, with which the company will soon be required to compete.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Windows 365: Microsoft’s operating system from the cloud is now available

Microsoft’s Windows 365 cloud operating system is now available. The subscription offer is explicitly aimed at companies and is intended in various versions to open up the possibility of using Windows 10 on different devices and, from the end of the year, Windows 11 as a cloud service in the browser.
Video GamesTrustedReviews

Razer Barracuda X Review

The Razer Barracuda X is a very versatile gaming headset, offering wireless support for PS5, Switch, PC and mobile, while also excelling as on-the-go headphones for music playback. However, if you’re not too fussed about its multi-platform flexibility, then you can find better audio quality and extra features elsewhere for a similar price.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to get the Windows 11 security protections on your Windows 10 PC

Windows 11 will turn on hardware security by default but only on new PCs or if you re-image from scratch. But there is a workaround. Security is only one of the reasons for the hardware requirements for Windows 11; it's also about reliability, compatibility and performance. But the hardware security features in the CPUs that Windows 11 will run on reduce malware and ransomware attacks significantly.
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

iPhone, iPad and Mac users: How to access the same SharePoint collaboration and communication capabilities as Windows users

SharePoint's collaboration and communications features aren't just for Windows users–learn how users with Apple hardware can also take advantage of those benefits. The COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding need to maintain operations by working remotely has placed a priority on team collaboration and communication. With Microsoft SharePoint's support for iOS, iPadOS and macOS, professionals using iPhones, iPads and Macs can participate the same as colleagues using PCs and Windows regardless of where the work is performed.
SoftwareMercury News

Larry Magid: Why I prefer Microsoft Edge to Google Chrome

For years, the undisputed winner of the browser wars was Google Chrome, especially compared with what Microsoft had to offer. Until 2015, Microsoft’s browser for Windows was the much maligned Internet Explorer (IE), which was slow, bloated and subject to numerous. bugs and security issues. But with Windows 10, Microsoft...
Cell PhonesThe Hacker News

Modified Version of WhatsApp for Android Spotted Installing Triada Trojan

A modified version of the WhatsApp messaging app for Android has been trojanized to serve malicious payloads, display full-screen ads, and sign up device owners for unwanted premium subscriptions without their knowledge. "The Trojan Triada snuck into one of these modified versions of the messenger called FMWhatsApp 16.80.0 together with...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Disable Windows 11 Bloatware With This New System Tool

The first unofficial optimization tool for Windows 11 is already here. ThisIsWin11 allows you to customize many of Windows 11's settings all from one app. Instead of hunting down each setting yourself through the control panel, settings app or other tools. You can do things such as disable Microsoft Teams, disable PowerThrottling, adjust visual effects for best performance, and change windows to dark mode all from the software.
SoftwareTechRadar

Best translation software of 2021

The best translation software makes it simple and easy to deliver localized digital content to overseas markets. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This applies to everything from your office documents to your online assets, such as webpages, into different languages. While translation software previously suffered...
InternetTechCrunch

Facebook engineers develop new open source time keeping appliance

At a basic level, says Oleg Obleukhov, a production engineer at Facebook, it’s simply pinging this time-keeping server to make sure each device is reporting the same time. “Almost every single electronic device today uses NTP — Network Time Synchronization Protocol — which you have on your phone, on your watch, on your laptop, everywhere, and they all connect to these NTP servers where they just go and say, ‘what time is it’ and the NTP server provides the time,” he explained.

Comments / 0

Community Policy