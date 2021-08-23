Cancel
Oswego, NY

Oswego Health receives $100,000 grant for pandemic response

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced that Oswego Health received a $100,000 grant to assist with expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Oswego Health, a nonprofit healthcare system, is the largest health care provider in Oswego County including two urgent cares, lab stations and medical imaging sites, a skilled nursing facility, several specialty practices and a main hospital campus located in downtown Oswego. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Oswego Health served as a major testing site for Oswego County, led local vaccination efforts, treated COVID-19 positive patients, and partnered with Mayor Barlow and community leaders on information dissemination efforts.

