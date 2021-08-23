Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Girl Scout donates to OCO Arbor House

nny360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTON – When Sophrona MacDonald, a member of Hannibal Girl Scout Troop -10704 was looking for a project that would help her achieve the Silver Award she knew she wanted to do a project that would positively impact others. Upon visiting Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) website she was impressed with the Arbor House and the work that it does to help individuals in recovery from substance abuse disorders. MacDonald decided to put together a gift basket for each of Arbor House’s 16 residents. The baskets were filled with a variety of hygiene products, art supplies, and even a snack. She also recruited her friends to write a personalized note card for each basket letting residents know that they support them and are wishing them well.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oco#Charity#Oco Arbor House#Fulton#Hannibal Girl Scout Troop#The Silver Award#The Arbor House#Arbor House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Columbus, MNbelleplaineherald.com

Food Shelf Receives Donation

The Belle Plaine Knights of Columbus donated $1,500 to the Belle Plaine Area Food Shelf. Jason Palo handed a check to Kay Inglett on Saturday, August 7.
Westfield, INreadthereporter.com

Westfield Kiwanis donate $750 to Eagle Scout project

The Westfield Kiwanis take great pride in their community, including the upkeep and beautification of parks and local resources. Kiwanis also strongly believe in their mission to support Westfield residents, especially in keeping with the motto “Kids Need Kiwanis.”. The opportunity to provide support to Grayson Glaudura with his Eagle...
Providence, RIreportertoday.com

Girl Scouts Donate Proceeds to Providence Animal Rescue League

Warwick, R.I. (August 12, 2021)— Each cookie season, troops from Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) are given the option to donate a portion of their cookie program proceeds to a community service project. This year, the council-wide recipient of the 2021 Cookie Program Community Service Project is the...
CharitiesBrunswick News

St. Simons Rotary donates ot Seafarers' Center

A member of St. Simons Rotary recently made a $10,000 donation to the International Seafarers’ Center, exemplifying the Rotary motto of “Service above Self.” Servicing seafarers from more than 70 countries annually, the Center’s services include facilitating local shopping trips, transportation to doctors and dentists, COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with SGHS, free clothing and more.
CharitiesPost-Searchlight

Girl Scouts plant Community Garden at Friendship House

Last Saturday, Girl Scout Troupe 4407 woke up early to complete a community service project that will not only help the Girl Scouts learn responsibility, but also provide for children and other girls who may be hungry. Led by Latosha Taylor, the Troupe planted a community garden at the Friendship...
Athens, TXAthens Daily Review

Shelter donation

Brad Priddy, Director of Marketing for South Place Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility, and Lisa Moore from Hospice Plus deliver supplies to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter. They put together a donation drive for the shelter last month and delivered the donations last week.
CharitiesArgus Press

Knights donate to food bank, baby pantry

ELSIE — The Knights of Columbus-Bannister recently presented a $500 check to support the Elsie Baby Pantry — and a second $500 donation to the Elsie Area Food Bank. “The Elsie Area Food Bank is an amazing resource located in our small community, and continues to help others in surrounding communities as well,” Knights officials said via email. “(Our group) is (also) proud to support the Elsie Baby Pantry and families in need.”
Charities22thepoint.com

The Salvation Army Chartiers Valley Service Center hosting backpack giveaway

Who: The Salvation Army Chartiers Valley Service Center. What: Local parents and children will find the support they need for the new school year at The Salvation Army Chartiers Valley Service Center. Families with children from grades K-12 that live within the service area are welcome to drop by to receive new backpacks and supplies on a first come, first served basis.
Charitieswjhl.com

Donation Days by The Crumley House

(WJHL) The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center is hosting an online fundraising event called Donation Days. Ben Trout with The Crumley House tells us more about some of the items on the auction as well as why this is an important fundraiser for the center. For more information visit...
CharitiesPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Cub Scout to collect donations for MCFOODS

Cub Scout Karman Gill is organizing a food drive to benefit MCFOODS (Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services). Items such as canned chicken, cereal, macaroni and cheese, canned meats, vegetables, fruits, diapers an wipes, low sodium stew, granola bars, rice, paper products, pasta, dry beans, soap and shampoo are requested. Canned and packaged goods only; no glass.
Wise County, VACoalfield.com

Food bank donation

The LG and E and KU Foundation recently made their annual gift to the Food Bank of Wise County. The foundation has been a loyal supporters of our work in Wise County and Norton for many years. Pictured at the recent check presentation are Walt Rollins, co chair of the...
Charitiesnny360.com

Stewart’s, Dake family donated $100,000 to new OBGC Center

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club recently received a donation of $100,000 from Stewart’s and a Dake Family gift towards the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center at the club. The gift will help the OBGC to close the little over $400,000 funding gap for the facility. Once...
Charitiesnny360.com

The Alliance Mercantile helps those struggling in the community

OSWEGO - The Oswego Alliance Church opened The Alliance Mercantile in April and have served a few dozen families from the community with non-perishable food items, non-food items, household goods, and clothing. They encourage all people with a voucher or those on some kind of public assistance to come and check out the store. The Mercantile is located at the Oswego Alliance Community Center, 370 Thompson Road, Oswego and is open every Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Columbiana, OHMorning Journal

Overflow donation

The Columbiana Community Foundation donated $1,500 to the Abundant Life Church of New Waterford for the Overflow event this Saturday. The event provides backpacks, school supplies and clothing for school age kids. Shown are Shane Patrone, left, of the Columbiana Community Foundation and Pastor Mark Plegge of the Abundant Life Church.
AdvocacyNBC4 Columbus

Mid-Ohio Collective is Honored for Their Work During This Pandemic

It really is a shared mission between the Community Shelter Board and Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Helping people find a stable home and have enough food to fill the fridges in those homes. It’s why Matt Habash of the Mid-Ohio Food Collective didn’t waste one second when COVID-19 turned our world...
Atlantic County, NJAtlantic City Press

Girl Scouts to hold Mega Recruitment event Saturday

The Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey plan to hold a “Mega” Recruitment Event on Saturday consisting of multiple events across nine counties, including Atlantic. The goal of the simultaneous events is to attract future Girl Scouts and adult volunteer troop leaders. “We are focusing on adults with...
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

The Arc of Oswego County to host Flame concert in Oswego

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host Flame the band for a free concert in Oswego. The concert will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Breitbeck Park. The event is free and open to all members of the community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy