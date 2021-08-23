Girl Scout donates to OCO Arbor House

FULTON – When Sophrona MacDonald, a member of Hannibal Girl Scout Troop -10704 was looking for a project that would help her achieve the Silver Award she knew she wanted to do a project that would positively impact others. Upon visiting Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) website she was impressed with the Arbor House and the work that it does to help individuals in recovery from substance abuse disorders. MacDonald decided to put together a gift basket for each of Arbor House’s 16 residents. The baskets were filled with a variety of hygiene products, art supplies, and even a snack. She also recruited her friends to write a personalized note card for each basket letting residents know that they support them and are wishing them well.