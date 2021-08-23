Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden becomes the chaos candidate

By W. James Antle III
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HZ1h_0ba3JgEr00


President Joe Biden was scheduled to deliver a speech on Friday to reassure the public about his efforts to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan. It started over 45 minutes late, representing how little related to the withdrawal goes according to plan.

This came only hours after the White House sounded an uncertain note about Biden’s travel schedule, delaying a trip to Wilmington as several people elicited criticism at the administration’s attempts to project a "business as usual" posture amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Biden was elected as a calm and steady hand to counteract former President Donald Trump who was erratic, had frequent personnel turnover and feuds, and whose advisers included political neophytes and colorful characters. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush memorably branded Trump a “chaos candidate” during the 2016 Republican primaries.

BIDEN RISKS BEING DEFINED BY AFGHANISTAN CRISIS

That argument failed for Bush, as the Republican primary electorate was looking for a disruptor. But it succeeded for Biden as a critical mass of voters wanted conventional and experienced political leadership during a pandemic and the resulting economic disruption.

Biden is a former two-term vice president who served 36 years in the Senate, including a stint as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the beginning of the war on terror. His administration is staffed by people who served under Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Nevertheless, allies complained about mistakes during the withdrawal from Afghanistan that they would have expected from Trump. Biden denied on Friday he had heard any pushback from allies on how the messy exit was unfolding, with the Western-backed government in Kabul collapsing more quickly than U.S. leaders anticipated.

“There will be plenty of time to criticize and second-guess when this operation’s over,” Biden said, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He was resolute in defending his decision to pull out the troops and said the United States would need to develop the capability of containing terror threats emanating from ungoverned spaces without permanent military occupation.

But Biden would not concede any significant errors in planning the pullout, repeating the claim his hands were largely tied by an agreement negotiated by the Trump administration pursuing a full withdrawal in May. The president is no doubt aware that some who had a hand in cutting that deal are among the most outspoken in criticizing him now, including Trump himself, who on Friday characterized Biden’s decision as a “surrender” rather than a withdrawal.

“Because of the way the media cycle works, there is going to be a magnifying glass on the events in Afghanistan over the next year,” said one foreign policy analyst with experience in the country when asked about Biden’s withdrawal. “But the media did not do a particularly good job of keeping the focus on Afghanistan for the last 20.”

That magnifying glass has not been especially flattering to Biden over the last week. His attempts to reassure voters from the podium as he spoke on Afghanistan in public have sat uneasily alongside the chaotic images from Kabul on television screens and even the press briefings from the Pentagon.

“President Biden insists on trusting the Taliban to let our people through to the Kabul airport, and bizarrely said he doesn’t have evidence that they’re not,” Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, said in a statement. “How in the world is he not talking to people on ground in the country? Taliban fighters and their Al-Qaeda allies aren’t crossing guards wearing friendly neon vests — they’re bloodthirsty terrorists violently blocking evacuations. The President’s talking points are out of touch with reality.”

The criticism hasn’t been confined to conservative corners.

“Vulnerable Afghans at risk were looking for reassurance from President Biden. They didn’t get it,” said Amnesty International Executive Director Paul O’Brien in a statement. “They want to know that they’ll be processed for departure regardless of their eligibility for narrow and complicated visa programs. They want to know that they’ll be able to reach the airport in safety. They want to know that the US will keep running evacuations until they and their family have had a chance to flee from harm’s way. President Biden could have used his speech to reassure them, but he didn’t.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Some of the things that served Biden well in the campaign — such as limited press access, early lid times, a tightly regulated public schedule — have only intensified scrutiny as he grapples with major crises in office. Despite the delta variant, much of the country has reopened from the pandemic, making a "basement" strategy seem less prudent. And while Trump remains a vocal presence, many voters are no longer making the comparison when assessing Biden’s own performance.

Many swing voters who cast their ballots for Biden voted for a return to normal times. They are not seeing them yet.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 10

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
131K+
Followers
49K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jeb Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Gov Jeb Bush#Americans#The White House#Taliban#Senate#State#Defense#Al Qaeda#Amnesty International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden struggles to address the most volatile crisis of his presidency

President Biden on Thursday confronted the most volatile crisis of his young presidency, the deaths of at least 13 Americans in Afghanistan that threatened to undermine his credentials as a seasoned global leader and a steady hand. In emotional comments at the White House, Biden made clear that the attack...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

Joe Biden is so bad in running the country so far that majority of the voters don’t want him to run for president again in 2024, latest poll shows

Joe Biden really struggles when it comes to leading our country so far since he literally did nothing in improving United States residents’ lives while the country faces several major crises including the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation, rising poverty, violent crimes increase, immigration at the southern border and last but not least, the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Meghan McCain hits out as Kamala Harris visits father’s memorial in Hanoi: ‘Honour my dad by helping Afghans’

Meghan McCain took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday after the latter lay flowers for her late father, Senator John McCain, at a memorial for him in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking the location where he was shot down during the Vietnam War.The conservative talk show host, who left The View earlier this year, told Ms Harris in a tweet on Thursday that the way to honour her father’s passing would be to ensure that “every single” American and Afghan who aided US forces during the nearly 20-year occupation were safe from the Taliban.“If you want to honor my dads...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House in chaos struggles to keep Biden on time

President Biden is struggling to provide a message of strength and confidence amid international scorn and uncertainty over his handling of the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan — showing up late to speeches, refusing to answer reporters' questions, and largely avoiding the White House press corps ever since Taliban insurgents took over the country in a matter of days.
California StatePOLITICO

Democrats sweat turnout disaster in California without Trump to run against

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump could swing the California governorship to a Republican. Merely by his absence. Democrats turned out in record numbers when they had Trump to vote against. But in one of the first, large-scale tests of voter enthusiasm for Democrats in the post-Trump era, California’s surprisingly close gubernatorial recall election is laying bare just how hard it may be for the party to motivate its base without Trump as a foil.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden must resign

In March 1968, President Lyndon Johnson announced to a shocked nation that he would not seek reelection. The nation was reeling from Vietnam, a tumultuous year of protests, and an overwhelming feeling of discontent that reached down into the heart and soul of America. A veteran of the U.S. Senate and a foreign policy expert in his own right, LBJ sensed he had lost the country and did the honorable thing by opting not to run again.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Psaki admits Biden is abandoning 'some' Americans to the mercy of terrorists

Less than 24 hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that Americans stuck behind Taliban checkpoints in Afghanistan aren’t “stranded,” she admitted it will be impossible to get them all out of the country by the Aug. 31 evacuation deadline. President Joe Biden refuses to extend the evacuation...

Comments / 10

Community Policy