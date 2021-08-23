Cancel
Branson's Virgin Orbit to list via SPAC merger at $3.2 bln valuation

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Virgin Orbit, the small satellite launch service which is a part of billionaire Richard Branson’s conglomerate, said on Monday it is going public through a merger with a blank-check vehicle in a deal that values it at $3.2 billion. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

