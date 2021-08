The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering additional technical and financial assistance for farmers and livestock producers affected by the ongoing drought. The announcement last week of this assistance comes on the heels of a letter sent by U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith of Minnesota, along with Reps. Michelle Fischbach, Angie Craig, Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer and Jim Hagedorn, all of Minnesota, asking the department to consider authorizing emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program land to aid livestock producers in areas affected by the drought.