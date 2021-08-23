Cancel
Inside an audacious plan to revive some of America’s most troubled industrial cities

By Rami el Samahy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil recently, the outlook for Massachusetts’ Gateway Cities was bleak. These midsize urban centers had flourished during the 19th century industrial era, becoming “gateways” to generations of new Americans. But by the 1960s, they began to decline, as factories closed and the populations shrank. Still, many of the buildings—spinning mills, weave sheds, shoe factories—remained intact, even if often vacant.

