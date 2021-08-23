Inside an audacious plan to revive some of America’s most troubled industrial cities

As we recap the past year, we are seeing an undeniable surge in the creation of new businesses led by Black and Latinx women. This reflects the broader trend that pandemic-fueled entrepreneurship—and possibly even survivalist entrepreneurship—is on the rise. The workforce trend of survivalist entrepreneurship has been known to define businesses that are created quickly, not by choice but in response to a lack of employment, and amid extreme conditions, like this pandemic. They are often counted out as unsustainable businesses that will struggle to make profits in the long term.