Public Health

21 heartbreaking stories of people who regret not getting a COVID-19 vaccine

By Amy Graff
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou've heard and read the stories. An unvaccinated California father of nine children got COVID-19 and landed in the hospital, and while he recovers he remains dependent on oxygen and unable to do most daily activities. Jonathan Weltsch of Humboldt County told the Times-Standard he regretted not getting inoculated. “I...

Health
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Week

The tragedy of deathbed vaccine regrets

The most recent surge of COVID in the United States has bred a new type of narrative — call it the "vaccination regrets" genre. These stories feature people who didn't get the vaccine, were often aggressive in mocking those who chose to get their shots, then came to regret their choices as they got sicker and sicker, and then died. You probably recognize some of the names and stories. Phil Valentine, the conservative Nashville talk show host, died this weekend after once recording a Beatles parody called "Vaxman." Scott Apley, a Texas Republican, died earlier this month after calling a vaccine-promoting health official "an absolute enemy of a free people." There has been and will be more of this kind of coverage. Much of it is laden with schadenfreude, a just barely hidden sense of glee. There is something ugly about it all.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
RelationshipsWALB 10

Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

LA MARQUE, Texas (Gray News) - A widow and mother of four died after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Neither she nor her husband, who died weeks earlier, were vaccinated. Lydia, 42, and Lawrence Rodriguez, 49, were both hospitalized with COVID-19 in mid-July, KTRK reports. The couple didn’t believe in vaccines and were both unvaccinated, according to Dottie Jones, Lydia Rodriguez’s cousin.
Cape Coral, FLWINKNEWS.com

Woman who was hospitalized with COVID-19 and survived wants everyone to get vaccinated

Most of the patients in the hospital right now with COVID-19 are not vaccinated as deaths and patients in the hospital continue to rise. At Lee Health, 12 people died on Wednesday, the highest death count since the start of the pandemic. And as of Thursday morning, 598 COVID patients remain in the system’s hospitals. Six of them are children and 93 are in the intensive care unit.
KidsCNET

Kids and babies are getting sick. When can they get a COVID vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With school just around the corner, a summer filled with unease about the delta coronavirus variant and more stories of young children getting sick is prompting some parents to wonder: When will my child be able to get vaccinated?

