Philadelphia Eagles: Avonte Maddox looks like a natural in the slot

By Matty Breisch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling Avonte Maddox‘s 2020 season with the Philadelphia Eagles an unmitigated disaster would be a bit harsh… emphasis on a bit. After bouncing around the Birds’ defensive backfield for the first two years of his professional career – logging snaps at perimeter cornerback, slot cornerback, free safety, and even box safety – Howie Roseman had the “galaxy brain” idea to moving Maddox to outside cornerback full-time, in order to give the team a top-tier athlete opposite Darius Slay, who himself is one of the faster cornerbacks in the league today.

