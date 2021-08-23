Cancel
Environment

Monday, August 23 Morning Forecast

By T.J. Springer
Ozarks First.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure, heat, and sunshine will be our big headlines this week as Mother Nature keeps our Summertime feel alive. With this ridge taking over the Upper-Midwest, we are expecting above-average temps and dry weather throughout much of the week ahead. Highs today look to rise back into the mid and upper 90s across the Ozarks under a mix of clouds and sunshine. We’ll have to monitor the slim chance for pop-up showers and storms east of the metro this afternoon though thanks to a weak disturbance. Any activity should fade quickly this evening as the instability fades. Even hotter conditions are on the docket tomorrow with afternoon readings close to 96°. This sweltering stretch holds through Thursday with highs holding into the mid to upper 90s. The hot temperatures along with high humidity will make for extremely high heat index values which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect through our Friday Eve. Feels like temps could top out around 105°. Slightly cooler temps are in store Friday into the weekend as this heat dome shifts. The hotter temps will shift farther west with the chance for a few storms returning over the weekend. A cold front looks to move our way late Sunday and ahead of that, isolated storms will be possible. It’s not looking like a washout of a weekend at all but make sure you stay tuned if you have outdoor plans.

West Monroe, LAmyarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 26th

Temperatures expected to once again be in the mid and upper 90s with chance of rain this afternoon around 30%. This evening will remain muggy with overnight lows being in the mid to low 70s. As we move through the next couple of days and into the weekend, we will...
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Thursday, August 26 Morning Forecast

Heat and sunshine are the big stories once again across the Ozarks as high pressure holds strong. With this ridge in place over the Upper-Midwest, we are expecting above-average temps and dry weather throughout the remainder of the week. Highs today look to rise back into the mid and upper 90s throughout the region but it’ll feel worse when you factor in the humidity. The hot temperatures along with high humidity will make for extremely high heat index values which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect through our Friday Eve. Feels like temps could top out around 105°. Slightly cooler temps are in store Friday into the weekend as this heat dome shifts eastward. As this happens, it’s looking like an upper-level trough will moving from the west. This brings the chance for a few showers and storms over the weekend. A cold front looks to move our way late Sunday and ahead of that, isolated storms will be possible. It’s not looking like a washout of a weekend at all but make sure you stay tuned if you have outdoor plans. Saturday is currently looking like the drier day with a little more coverage on Sunday. This front swings through the area on Monday and it does bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. It also brings some relief from the heat. Highs will from the lower 90s Sunday to the middle and upper 80s by the start of next week. We will be monitoring the potential for some tropical moisture to move our way by early next week too. This system will bring the chance for showers and breezy conditions too as it lifts up toward the Ozarks. Better chances lie in Arkansas at the moment but it’s something we’ll be monitoring closely.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 26th

For our early morning hours, we are looking to have clear skies in the area. Temperatures will start off in the 70s and winds will be on the calm side. By the end of the morning, we will be in the 80s for temperatures with sunny skies and winds will pick up a bit from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. Later today, we will have an increase in cloud cover through the region. A few spotty showers can be expected for the southern half of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for highs. Winds will continue to come from an eastern direction, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour later today. Tonight will have mostly clear conditions with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will be on the calm side again. Tomorrow will give us a sunny start to the morning, then an increase in clouds later in the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. Our weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds as well. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and we will continue to have higher levels of moisture. Next week will have a slight change in weather patterns. We could see some spotty showers for Tuesday, and more widespread showers for Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer though, as we look to have highs in the mid to upper 90s around the viewing area. A low pressure system will continue to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane. At this time, forecast models now have the hurricane shifted to the east a bit, so we are looking at more of partly cloudy skies for next week as a result. Several factors continue to play a role in the movement and development of this system, and we will continue to monitor them as the rest of this week progresses.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 26th

For the rest of the afternoon hours, we are going to see an increase in cloud cover across the region. Spotty showers are expected to develop, but will stay mostly to the southern half of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for highs. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 miles per hour, then pick up a bit in speeds up to 15 miles per hour later today. Tonight, we are looking to have clear skies with lows in the 70s and winds will be on the calm side. For the last day of this week, we can expect another mix of sun and clouds. More spotty showers will be appearing on the eastern counties of the viewing area and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. We will continue to feel the temperatures staying in the upper 80s to low 90s for the next several days. A mix of sun and clouds will continue as we head into the first half of next week as well. Next Wednesday looks to have warmer temperatures coming back to the region with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. We continue through hurricane season, and there are three active systems, with one looking to be the most promising to make landfall early next week in the U.S. At this point, our region doesn’t look to have any direct impact, but if the systems moves in a western direction at all, we could have more rain coming in and a bit stronger wind speeds from the east. We’ll continue to monitor this system as it moves closer.
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Thursday, August 26 Evening Forecast

Hot weather continues to dominate the weather headlines. The heat has been persistent this week with highs over 90° going back to Sunday. It looks like this will continue into the weekend before an uptick in rain chances also help to trim back the heat. For tonight, a few isolated...
Richmond, VAPosted by
WTVR CBS 6

Hot and muggy pattern rages on

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be another in a series of hot, and very humid days, with high temps in the mid 90s along with very high humidity. Our hot and muggy pattern will continue into early next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the afternoon heat index will break 100 in many locations.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Wash, rinse, repeat hot and muggy weather pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday evening! This same hot and muggy weather pattern continues the rest of this week, this weekend, and the first couple days of next week. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s will feel like it’s over 100° outside once those dew points in the mid 70s are factored in. Sun and clouds the next several days with slim rain chances, just a few stray PM pop-up showers or storms.

