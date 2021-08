There are lots of remote islands around the world and once in a while, there comes a dream job, where an administrator is needed to take care of these secluded places. This next dream job was posted by the administrative bodies of the Isle of Rum from Scotland’s Inner Hebrides in the district of Lochaber and they are looking to re-inhabit the island. So, the job is not one in the traditional sense, rather one for people who are looking to change their lives and move to an abandoned island to grow its population.