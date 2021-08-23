Cancel
Heat index could hit 100 degrees this week in Akron-Canton region

times-gazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot and humid conditions will return across northern Ohio this week with heat indexes reaching as high as 100 degrees, the National Weather Service forecasts. "Temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s combined with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s may allow for heat index values to reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday," the weather service said.

Comments / 0

