Law changes how prisoners are counted in redistricting
When New Jersey redraws its congressional districts, prison inmates will be considered as residents of their hometowns -- not where they are incarcerated. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill on Friday that changes how inmates are counted, according to my colleague Matt Friedman. That includes for congressional, county, municipal and school board redistricting. Under a separate law, New Jersey will count inmates as residents of their hometowns.www.politico.com
