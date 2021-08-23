Cancel
Law changes how prisoners are counted in redistricting

By KATHERINE LANDERGAN
POLITICO
 4 days ago

When New Jersey redraws its congressional districts, prison inmates will be considered as residents of their hometowns -- not where they are incarcerated. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill on Friday that changes how inmates are counted, according to my colleague Matt Friedman. That includes for congressional, county, municipal and school board redistricting. Under a separate law, New Jersey will count inmates as residents of their hometowns.

