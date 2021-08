For whatever reasons many younger folks I know had their first born child in the last two years. The same two years that Covid savagely scoured across the nation and the whole world these children entered the world. Yet, here were these newborns wrapped in those soft hospital blankets being held by new moms and dads who in those epic photos looked thrilled, tired, and in wonderment. The east end will be these newborns playground, their schoolyard, their local beach, their hometown. They are now forever from the east end.