– Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Hit MASTERPIECE Series About the World’s Favorite Veterinarian and His Menagerie of Animal Patients – Based on James Herriot’s beloved books, All Creatures Great and Small on MASTERPIECE is a glorious new adaptation that turned out to be the feel-good series of the winter, generating both large audiences and terrific reviews. ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: BETWEEN THE PAGES transports viewers behind the scenes of the hit series that captures the warmth, down-to-earth wit and generosity of spirit that infused Herriot’s iconic characters and novels. The program features the best moments from the series, and interviews with the cast and creators provide insights and reflections on this timeless, life-affirming story. ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: BETWEEN THE PAGES premieres Sunday, August 15 at 7:30 pm ET on WOUB.