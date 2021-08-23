Photos: See the most expensive homes sold in Houston in July 2021
Two homes tied for one spot on the list, while the No. 1 home is being called one of the most expensively built homes in Texas.www.bizjournals.com
Two homes tied for one spot on the list, while the No. 1 home is being called one of the most expensively built homes in Texas.www.bizjournals.com
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
Comments / 0