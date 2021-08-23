Tarrant reports 10 more COVID deaths, nearly 1,000 new cases

Tarrant County reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 989 new cases on Sunday. The county has reported 48 COVID-related deaths in the past seven days. The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 50s, an Arlington man in his 50s, two Fort Worth men and two women in their 60s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 70s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 80s.