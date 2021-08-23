Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant reports 10 more COVID deaths, nearly 1,000 new cases

By Stefan Stevenson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarrant County reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 989 new cases on Sunday. The county has reported 48 COVID-related deaths in the past seven days. The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 50s, an Arlington man in his 50s, two Fort Worth men and two women in their 60s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 70s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 80s.

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sansom Park, TX
City
Richland Hills, TX
City
Flower Mound, TX
City
Arlington, TX
City
Saginaw, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
City
Benbrook, TX
City
Colleyville, TX
City
Euless, TX
State
Texas State
Tarrant County, TX
Health
City
Westworth Village, TX
City
Haslet, TX
City
Haltom City, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Coronavirus
City
Pantego, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Southlake, TX
City
Azle, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Coronavirus
City
Burleson, TX
City
Watauga, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Covid 19#Tarrant#Covid#Dshs#Bedford#White Settlement#Grapevine#Rural Tarrant County#Grand Prairie#Everman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell rips Biden over Kabul airport attack

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden after 12 U.S. service member were killed in attacks around the Kabul airport Thursday amid evacuation efforts. “Americans’ hearts are breaking for our servicemembers and diplomats. They are doing heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy