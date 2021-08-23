Florida's mask wars continue to escalate — Sarasota becomes first Trump county to buck DeSantis — Is the peak finally here? — Soto's Central Florida district grew the most

Hello and welcome to Monday. The daily rundown — Ok, well the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted information that there were 22,133 new Covid-19 infections reported by the state for Friday. But the Florida Department of Health says there was a “technical issue” with the processing of the data and what was sent to the CDC was “incomplete.” The state reports that there were 33,288 cases on Friday and 15,588 on Thursday for a two-day average of 24,438 (which the agency contends is the most accurate) and a shift of the CDC data may occur later. Got all that?