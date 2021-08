On Sunday, New Haven officials said that Tropical Depression Henri had not resulted in any property damage or injury to city residents. The storm was downgraded from hurricane status to a tropical storm, and then from a tropical storm to a tropical depression. Despite concerns over the potential impact of the storm, one Elm City monitor recorded just 0.7 inches of rain on Sunday afternoon, when Mayor Justin Elicker also said there have been no power outages so far across the city.