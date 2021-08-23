AU administrators Lake and Martin have deep ties to school

Jimmie Lake, of the Falls School of Business, and Brian Martin, Cultural Resource Center Director, at Anderson University. John P. Cleary | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — As Anderson University prepares for the start of classes for the 2021-22 academic year next Monday, students may see some faces they already know in new positions.

Jimmie Lake has been named director of the master of business administration program at the Falls School of Business, while Brian “B” Martin serves as the new director of the university’s Cultural Resource Center. Both men already had strong ties to the university, with Lake as an adjunct professor and Martin as a recruiter and admissions for adult and graduate students in the School of Theology and also in development.

AU President John S. Pistole said both men were selected based on their outstanding qualifications and experience.

“AU is doubly blessed that they are Black men who bring humble, Christ-centered professionalism to their respective positions.”

Lake, 46, was on the AU campus a few years ago to attend one of his own doctoral-level classes when he was stopped by another minority student who assumed he was a professor and asked how he could be like him.

“He saw something in me that I did not see yet,” the native of Cleveland said.

The first African-American to lead the program, Lake earned his MBA from AU’s Falls School of Business in 2014 through a cohort at Forum Credit Union in Fishers, where he lives with his wife and four daughters. He also went on to earn a post-MBA certification in finance in 2017.

“The teachers at the time came out to you. That was very attractive to me because it was in Fishers,” the self-described lifelong learner said. “I was a little older at the time. It kind of meshed well with my journey and my career. In that sense it helped me identify who I was meant to be. I feel that continued learning is key to a person identifying who they are meant to be.”

In 2017, while working as a regional manager at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Lake also became an adjunct professor, teaching a business plan development class. He since then also has taught financial management and healthcare financial management.

“I have a keen insight for how things work from that perspective.”

Taking over the MBA and its 70 enrolled students combines his interests, Lake said.

“I felt a calling. This is a new vocation, different industry,” he said. “Deep down inside I always wanted to see whether there was a position that combined teaching and administration.”

Being the first or only African-American is nothing new for Lake.

“In my background, to a certain degree, I am always the only one, and that’s OK with me. I am comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Beyond the university, Lake said he hopes to bring something to the corporate cultures of the businesses in Central Indiana, serving as an inspiration not only to minorities but to anyone interested in business.

“There’s been that hesitation in the past for whatever reason — and I’m not saying just here at Anderson University — selecting someone who is willing and able to bring more people into the fold.”

A native of Lakeland, Florida, Martin, 56, came to Anderson in 1992 to serve as associate pastor at Lindbergh Road Church. After 11 years there, he moved on to serve in a nonprofit music ministry and also worked as a paraeducator at Highland Middle School.

Martin, who started his new position Aug. 2, said he as interested in heading the CRC because of his passion for different cultures and cultural awareness. The CRC serves international and multicultural students as a liaison between them and faculty.

“I worked a lot with young people. I saw this as a ministry,” he said. “We believe this is part of the way higher education can have a positive effect on the world.”

It’s important to prepare the students for the variety of people they will encounter in the real world , to learn to treat people in a way that is loving, gracious, kind and generous before they get there, Martin said.

“It’s a way that honors him,” he said. “My job is to equip students to look at other people through the eyes of Jesus,”

Martin, who takes over the position at the suggestion of his predecessor, Michael Thigpen, who is taking a position on the East Coast, said he’s grateful to work for a place that supports this vision. However, for now, he is not expected to serve on AU’s Cabinet as Thispen had done.

“Our president and our Cabinet and our faculty and staff are really committed to having a multicultural university.”