Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Today in Entertainment History

kanw.com
 3 days ago

On Aug. 23, 1960, Oscar Hammerstein the Second died in Pennsylvania. He's best known for his collaborations with composer Richard Rogers on the musicals "Oklahoma," "Carousel," "South Pacific," and "The King and I."In 1962, John Lennon and Cynthia Powell were married in Liverpool, England. She filed for divorce in 1968.In 1970, Emerson, Lake and Palmer made their concert debut in Portsmouth, England.In 1975, former Free guitarist Paul Kossoff's heart stopped beating for 35 minutes in a London hospital as a result of a blood clot. Kossoff survived that episode but died in his sleep the following March. He was 25.In 1990, Billy Idol began a tour in Montreal. Six months earlier, he had nearly lost his leg in a motorcycle accident.Also in 1990, mourners lined up for a block in Philadelphia for a funeral for entertainer Pearl Bailey.In 1994, Boyz II Men released their album "II."In 1995, actor Larry Hagman had surgery to replace his liver. He had had advanced cirrhosis, which he blamed on years of heavy drinking.In 2000, 51 million people tuned in to watch the final episode of the original season of "Survivor," during which Richard Hatch was named the million-dollar winner.In 2007, reality star Nicole Richie spent 82 minutes in jail for driving under the influence of drugs in Los Angeles. She had been sentenced to four days.In 2014, actor Brad Pitt married actor Angelina Jolie on their estate in France. They were divorced in 2019.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Mohr
Person
Mark Russell
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Ray Park
Person
Larry Hagman
Person
Scott Caan
Person
Julian Casablancas
Person
Dean Deleo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainer#Portsmouth#Entertainment History#The Hudson Brothers#Stone Temple Pilots#Lmfao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Copeland’s SHOCKING Delivery!

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease things are heating up on the Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) front. Viewers of the CBS soap know that the heavily pregnant surrogate has been missing for weeks. So far there have been no leads in her disappearance. However, that all changed when Ben ‘Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) spots a clue. While the police follow up on Stitch’s lead, Mariah appears to have contractions. Nevertheless, she knows it is too soon. It could be false labor. Or is it the real thing? Y&R spoilers for the week of August 30 to September 3 reveal Mariah will go into labor but she won’t be alone. Who will be there to help her bring Bowie into the world?
TV Fanatic

Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died. The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.
Celebritiesthecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Trevor Moore (1980-2021)

Trevor Moore, the affable frontman of The Whitest Kids U’ Know who went on to make multiple solo comedy specials, co-create two Disney comedy series, and host an online talk show for Comedy Central, has died after a freak accident. Moore was 41. Moore’s death was confirmed Saturday by his...
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Watch Lisa Marie Presley Sing “Daddy Don’t Cry” With Elvis as Tribute

In 2007, for the 30th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley decided to recreate one of his most popular songs, "In the Ghetto". After two hours in the studio, Lisa broke down in tears, saying it was one of the most special moments of her life since the song includes Elvis' original vocals. Although the lyrics clearly say "don't cry", let me tell you, it will leave you in tears! Her emotional performance is one of the most beautiful and moving tributes to Elvis I have ever seen. Grab that box of tissues!
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley’s Son Navarone Posts Moving Tribute to Late Grandma

On Tuesday afternoon, Priscilla Presley‘s son, Navarone Garibaldi, shared a touching post on Instagram for his grandmother who passed away recently. On Monday night, Anna Lillian Iversen died at the age of 95. As the family paid tribute to the matriarch of the family, her grandson added his own moving message. Garibaldi also shared an older family photo of himself and his late grandmom. In the picture, Navarone is sitting down as Iversen stands behind him with her hands on his shoulders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy