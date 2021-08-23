Today in Entertainment History

On Aug. 23, 1960, Oscar Hammerstein the Second died in Pennsylvania. He's best known for his collaborations with composer Richard Rogers on the musicals "Oklahoma," "Carousel," "South Pacific," and "The King and I."In 1962, John Lennon and Cynthia Powell were married in Liverpool, England. She filed for divorce in 1968.In 1970, Emerson, Lake and Palmer made their concert debut in Portsmouth, England.In 1975, former Free guitarist Paul Kossoff's heart stopped beating for 35 minutes in a London hospital as a result of a blood clot. Kossoff survived that episode but died in his sleep the following March. He was 25.In 1990, Billy Idol began a tour in Montreal. Six months earlier, he had nearly lost his leg in a motorcycle accident.Also in 1990, mourners lined up for a block in Philadelphia for a funeral for entertainer Pearl Bailey.In 1994, Boyz II Men released their album "II."In 1995, actor Larry Hagman had surgery to replace his liver. He had had advanced cirrhosis, which he blamed on years of heavy drinking.In 2000, 51 million people tuned in to watch the final episode of the original season of "Survivor," during which Richard Hatch was named the million-dollar winner.In 2007, reality star Nicole Richie spent 82 minutes in jail for driving under the influence of drugs in Los Angeles. She had been sentenced to four days.In 2014, actor Brad Pitt married actor Angelina Jolie on their estate in France. They were divorced in 2019.