Monday Informer: Mankato's Night to Unite set for Tuesday

The Free Press

Mankato neighborhood gatherings are planned Tuesday evening as a crime and drug prevention event.

Night to Unite is slated 5:30-8:30 p.m. throughout the city as an informal way for community members to find ways to keep their neighborhoods safe.

Officials are asking residents to lock their doors, turn on their outside lights and spend a few hours outside with neighbors, police and city staff.

Mankato’s event is slated later than most Night to Unite events so that college students may participate in the block parties, cookouts and social activities.

Visit mankatomn.gov/NightToUnite to learn more and access registration information.

United Way St. Peter campaign to kick off

Community members and businesses are invited to Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2022 campaign kickoff in St. Peter 5-6 p.m. Thursday at Shoreland Country Club.

The program will recognize Mike Bresnahan of First National Bank Minnesota, a former United Way board member, for his years of service through Greater Mankato Area United Way.

There is no admission fee to the public event sponsored by First National Bank Minnesota. Hors d’oeuvres will be served. A cash bar will be available.

Last year Greater Mankato Area United Way programs served more than 2,300 St. Peter residents.

Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2022 campaign goal is $2,060,000 to support 59 essential programs in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.

Volunteers needed at resources fair

Organizers of the 10th annual South Central Project Community Connect are seeking volunteers to serve at the free resource event 1-4 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Grand Hall at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.

The goal of Project Community Connect is to reduce poverty and homelessness by providing access to many resources all in one place, including housing, employment, disability, food and assistance with legal issues.

This year Project Community Connect includes an adjusted room layout, a shortened time frame, grab-and-go meals, and other COVID-19 precautions. Haircuts will not be offered this year. Organizers recommend participants wear face masks.

Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccines and blood pressure and glucose checks will be available at no charge.

The expo is usually held in spring but was postponed and there was no 2020 event.

To register to volunteer or for more information, go to: MankatoUnitedWay.org/PCC.

Bicycle tour registration opens

Southern Minnesota’s biggest bicycle tour returns Sunday, Oct 10.

The 11th annual Mankato River Ramble features fall colors on three scenic routes, from a 12-mile mostly trail tour to Minneopa Falls to a 44-mile countryside ride to Lake Crystal. Its most popular tour — the 26-mile Pie Run — takes cyclists to Rapidan Dam. All three rides includes the Red Jacket Trail.

The Ramble is a benefit for the Greater Mankato Bike and Walk Advocates and the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota.

Over the years, the event has generated over $100,000 to fund local bicycle safety programs, purchased bicycles for girls through the YWCA and help build recreational mountain bike trails.

To register or for more information, go to: BikeRiverRamble.org.