Dame Sarah Storey began her quest to become Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian by smashing her own world record en route to stylishly retaining C5 3000m individual pursuit gold.In a repeat of the all-British Rio 2016 final, Storey once more got the better of compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright.The relentless defending champion laid down a marker earlier on day one of Tokyo 2020 by shaving more than four seconds of her own world record in qualifying, powering over the line in 3:27.057She did not need to repeat the trick in the deciding race at the Izu Velodrome as she remarkably caught Lane-Wright...