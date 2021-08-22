Cancel
Music

Everly Brothers Singer-Guitarist Don Everly Dead at 84

By Sterling Whitaker
 6 days ago
Don Everly, who became one of the most influential musicians in early rock and roll as one-half of the Everly Brothers, has died. The Los Angeles Times reports that Everly died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (Aug. 21). He was 84 years old. A representative for the Rock...

