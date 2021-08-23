Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $755,000

Missoulian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRICE REDUCED! Gorgeous almost brand new home in the Maloney Ranch subdivision. This custom home is one of kind and sits on a half acre lot with outstanding views of Snowbowl and the Missoula Valley. This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 bonus rooms and a 3 car garage. The open floor plan centers around the high-end kitchen that has quartz counter tops and high-end stainless steel appliances.You're going to fall in love with the owner's bedroom and bathroom that has a dual walk-in shower and soaking tub.The property features hybrid wood floors, central vac, energy efficient walls, huge family room, private patio, underground sprinklers, work out room, gas fireplace, storage, A/C, energy efficient furnace, 2 water heaters, concrete flooring and a man cave above the garage. Bring offer.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Real Estate
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
Missoula, MT
Business
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Water Heaters#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Republicans split on strategy to make Biden pay a political price for Afghanistan

(CNN) — The GOP is divided over how hard -- and how quickly -- to go after President Joe Biden in the wake of Thursday's deadly attack on US troops at the Kabul airport. While a growing chorus of rank-and-file Republicans have called for Biden's resignation or impeachment over the administration's disastrous exit from Afghanistan, key leaders and others in the party have struck a more measured tone for the moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy