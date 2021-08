We have just tested both the 2022 Bolt EUV and the conventional 2022 Bolt. Here’s why buying the Bolt EUV makes much more sense. Two of our favorite vehicles are the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV (electric Utility Vehicle). If you are new to the Bolt family, the EUV is very similar to the five-door compact hatchback Bolt that has been around for about five years but larger. The EUV version of the Bolt has more rear-seat legroom and adds features you cannot get on a conventional Bolt hatchback.