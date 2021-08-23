Cancel
Prime Video Gets New Profile Images Based on Amazon Originals

By Chethan Rao
Android Headlines
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming platform Amazon Prime Video has introduced new profile images based on Amazon Originals content. The feature is currently rolling out globally. The selection of new profile images can be accessed by tapping the ‘My Stuff’ page on the Android, iOS, or Fire Tablet version of the Prime Video app. Users then have to tap the Edit button next to their profile and hit the profile name to get a long list of pictures to choose from.

