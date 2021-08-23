Prime Video Gets New Profile Images Based on Amazon Originals

Amazon's devices have always been extremely affordable, especially its Kindle e-readers and Fire Tablets. Meant almost exclusively for content consumption, these entertainment devices are subsidized largely by Amazon's ecosystem. You see, the company knows you'll buy Kindle books, music, videos, and other services from Amazon directly, so it has no problem selling the gadgets at or below cost to get that juicy services revenue. Another way it makes these devices cheaper is by offering you ad-supported versions, which can save $20 or so on the initial purchase price. Most people think the tradeoff is clear and fair, but if you're tired of seeing them, here's how to remove those lock screen ads from your Amazon Kindle or Fire tablet.