Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) is encouraging more tenants and landlords to apply for the California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program. Congress has provided over $46.5 billion to help renters and landlords across the country to ensure that no renter loses their home during a global pandemic. The state of California has received $5.2 billion of those funds to cover up to 100 percent of unpaid or future rent and may also help low-income renters pay some or all their unpaid utility bills, including gas, electric, water and internet services.