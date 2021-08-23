Rollover crash in Glades kills Clewiston man, 25; body, pickup found in canal

A 25-year-old Clewiston man died Sunday after his truck tumbled into a drainage canal south of Lake Okeechobee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities found the body of Erbin Gerardo Moya of Clewiston at about 1:30 p.m. in a drainage canal along the 49000 block of U.S. 27 west of Belle Glade. His Dodge pickup had rolled there from the highway, and the impact had thrown him out of the vehicle, PBSO said in its crash report.