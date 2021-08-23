Cancel
‘Succession’: HBO Gives Season 3 Premiere Date Update

By Nellie Andreeva
HBO in July released the first traile r for the upcoming third season of Succession , teasing that it will premiere in the fall.

This morning, the network went a step further, announcing on social media that Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series will debut in October. That is exactly two years after Season 2 ended its run on HBO. There is still no exact premiere date.

Along with the update on Succession’ s return, which was delayed by the pandemic, HBO also released a new Season 3 image of star Brian Cox as patriarch Logan Roy.

The trailer released last month showed the Roy children preparing for war against their father, Logan (Cox), and each other. (You can watch it again below.) In addition to the series’ returning cast, Succession’s third season will feature notable additions Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård.

Succession comes from creator/showrunner/executive producer Jesse Armstrong. Also executive producing are Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.

