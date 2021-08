This was a close contest. Calling itself the oldest restaurant in Richmond on its website, the New York Deli started out in 1929 as a Northern-styled deli with cans stacked behind the counter to the ceiling. Now it’s one of Carytown’s most popular restaurants and bars, with regular DJ nights, karaoke (Thursday nights) a trivia night and plenty of drink specials. There’s some big news, too: It’s likely to become more popular this fall when it plans to open a rooftop bar to offer dining, private parties and outdoor movies projected onto the side of the Byrd Theatre building.