Letter to the editor: Urge Greater Latrobe to keep French, German

Greater Latrobe School District’s plan to phase out “in-class, face-to-face instruction” of French and German languages is going to cheat future and present elementary school students of a choice of electives beginning with the 2022 school year. The district says students who want to take French and German can take them through the district’s eCat Online Academy, but after what we have gone through for the last year and a half, online learning has proven to be very difficult for many students.